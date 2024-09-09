You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979090

Ghana beat New Zealand to end FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign on a high

The Black Princesses were eliminated from knockout stage calculations following a loss to Argentina.

Despite aiming to advance past the group stage for the first time, Ghana's defeats to Austria and Japan prevented them from realizing this goal.

The match against New Zealand ended in a 3-1 victory for Ghana, securing them third place in the group with 3 points, while New Zealand finished at the bottom after three consecutive defeats.

