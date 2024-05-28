You are here: HomeSports2024 05 28Article 1943201

Ghana beats Morocco to win 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge, emerged victorious in the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Cairo.

Despite trailing in the first half, Ghana made a stunning comeback in the second half and extra time to claim the title.

This win signifies their back-to-back championship, as they had also won the 2021 edition.

Additionally, the Black Challenge secured a double victory over Morocco within the last year, having previously beaten them 2-1 in September 2023 to clinch the inaugural African Para Games.

