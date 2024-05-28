Ghana beats Morocco to win 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge, emerged victorious in the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Cairo.



Despite trailing in the first half, Ghana made a stunning comeback in the second half and extra time to claim the title.



This win signifies their back-to-back championship, as they had also won the 2021 edition.



Additionally, the Black Challenge secured a double victory over Morocco within the last year, having previously beaten them 2-1 in September 2023 to clinch the inaugural African Para Games.