You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992458

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana can’t rely on Otto Addo – Charles Taylor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo and his charges will have to negotiate for a positive result Otto Addo and his charges will have to negotiate for a positive result

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has expressed skepticism regarding the abilities of Black Stars coach Otto Addo in light of the team's difficulties during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have faced challenges in the qualifiers, managing to obtain only two points from their first three matches in Group F.

Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the upcoming AFCON tournament have further diminished after they were unable to secure a win against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment