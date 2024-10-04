You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989584

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana captain Andre Ayew returns to Le Havre for second spell

Ghana's captain Andre Ayew has returned to Ligue 1 club Le Havre AC after being a free agent since his contract ended last season.

The 34-year-old forward, who has had spells at clubs such as Olympique de Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest, previously had a brief tenure with Le Havre.

During his last season, Ayew made a significant contribution by netting five goals in 19 appearances, aiding the club in maintaining their position in the top division.

