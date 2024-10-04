Ghana captain Andre Ayew returns to Le Havre for second spell

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's captain Andre Ayew has returned to Ligue 1 club Le Havre AC after being a free agent since his contract ended last season.



The 34-year-old forward, who has had spells at clubs such as Olympique de Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest, previously had a brief tenure with Le Havre.



During his last season, Ayew made a significant contribution by netting five goals in 19 appearances, aiding the club in maintaining their position in the top division.