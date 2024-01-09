Ghana coach Chris Hughton gives an update on players with injuries

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

In the wake of a rigorous pre-Afcon friendly clash against Namibia, Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, has stepped into the limelight, shedding light on the condition of his players as the Black Stars gear up for the imminent African Cup of Nations (Afcon).



The encounter unfolded under the evening lights at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Ghana strategically employed the friendly match to fine-tune their skills and tactics in anticipation of the Afcon spectacle set to commence on January 13 in Ivory Coast.



Not merely a casual game, this friendly held dual significance as Namibia, also in the deep of Afcon preparations, utilized the opportunity to hone its competitive edge. Their earlier clash with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities served as a precursor to the intense showdown at the Baba Yara Stadium.



With the friendly now concluded, attention pivots towards the grand stage of the 2023 Afcon. Coach Hughton, in the aftermath of the friendly duel, took center stage to provide a crucial update on the injury front, a matter of paramount importance as Ghana braces for a demanding tournament.



"Yes probably four with Inaki had before he joined us with an illness at home he is fine now but he has obviously missed a good period of training he has only had two days training with us," he said.



"Semenyo was ill yesterday we saw he could train we were monitoring how he was today there was no change today that excluded him from the game. Salis picked up a knock in training yesterday which means he couldn't be involved in the squad today.



"With Kudus we have been in regular communication with him and his club he does have an injury and is recovering,"