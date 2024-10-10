Ghana coach Otto Addo confident ahead of Sudan Clash despite injury concerns

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has provided an optimistic update regarding the team's preparations for the vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



He remarked, "Today, all members of the camp are participating in training. Therefore, I am hopeful that everyone will be prepared for tomorrow."



While this news about the training squad is encouraging, the Black Stars will face the challenge of competing without several important players in the forthcoming match.