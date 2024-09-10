You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979681

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana coach Otto Addo confident of qualifying for AFCON 2025

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging start to their campaign.

The four-time champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, suffering a defeat to Angola and settling for a draw against Niger in September.

The Black Stars are set to compete against Sudan in a crucial double-header in October, with aspirations of revitalizing their qualifying efforts.

