Ghana coach Otto Addo confident of qualifying for AFCON 2025

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging start to their campaign.



The four-time champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, suffering a defeat to Angola and settling for a draw against Niger in September.



The Black Stars are set to compete against Sudan in a crucial double-header in October, with aspirations of revitalizing their qualifying efforts.