Ghana coach Otto Addo defends players from insults

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has delivered a firm warning to fans who insult players, calling for an end to such conduct. He suggests that the negative treatment from some supporters may be a factor in players choosing to turn down national team call-ups.



Addo's remarks follow the prolonged absence of left-back Baba Rahman, who has not participated in over a year despite his strong performances in Greece.



The coach acknowledged that the former Chelsea defender seems disinterested in playing for the national team, likely due to the criticism he has faced.