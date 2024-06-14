You are here: HomeSports2024 06 14Article 1950581

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo explains goalkeeper selection in 2026 World Cup qualifying games

Lawrence Ati-Zigi Lawrence Ati-Zigi

During the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central Africa Republic, Ghana coach Otto Addo opted to start Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal post over Joseph Wollacott and Frederick Asare.

Ati-Zigi, who had previously been benched throughout the AFCON 2023 campaign under former coach Chris Hughton, regained his starting position under Addo.

He played a crucial role in Ghana's back-to-back wins against Mali and Central Africa Republic, helping the Black Stars end their winless streak for the year with a 2-1 victory in Bamako and a 4-3 win in Kumasi.

