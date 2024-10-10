You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1991885

Ghana coach Otto Addo laments Black Stars’ late-game lapses ahead of crucial Sudan clash

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has voiced his apprehension regarding his team's recurring issue of conceding goals in the closing stages of matches, which he believes is linked to lapses in concentration.

Since resuming his role, Addo's Black Stars have frequently allowed goals in the final moments of nearly every game, with a significant number occurring within the last ten minutes.

In anticipation of the important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Thursday, Addo conveyed his dissatisfaction with this troubling trend.

