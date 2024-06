Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana coach Otto Addo has justified his choice to exclude captain Andre Ayew from the roster for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



Addo expressed that while Ayew's contributions to the team are highly valued, the decision was made in the best interest of the Black Stars.



He also hinted at the possibility of considering Ayew for future matches.