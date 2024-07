Sports News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Alexander Djiku, the Ghana international, was thrilled to have contributed to SK Fenerbahce's first win of the season on Tuesday.



The defender played a full game in the Uefa Champions League playoff tie against FC Lugano and impressed as his team secured a 4-3 victory.



Djiku expressed his excitement and gratitude towards the fans who supported the team during the match.