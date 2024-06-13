Ghana defender Alexander Djiku explains why it took long for him to play for the Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has explained the reason behind his delayed decision to play for the Black Stars.



Born in the South of France to Ghanaian parents, Djiku made the switch to represent Ghana in 2020 and made his debut on October 29.



Despite the interest shown by the Ghana Football Federation, Djiku



Read full articletook his time to carefully consider his options.



He wanted to establish himself at the club level before committing to the national team.



Djiku expressed his unwavering belief that the opportunity would eventually arise, even though it took a few years to materialize.



Now, at 29 years old, he has become an integral part of the Ghanaian squad and has played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.