Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts after Fenerbahce’s win over Bodrumspor

Alexander Djiku shares a moment with teammates after securing a 2-0 win against Bodrumspor

Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku expressed his enthusiasm after contributing to Fenerbahce's 2-0 victory against Bodrumspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The towering defender played the full match, helping his team secure all three points on Sunday.

Djiku was instrumental in defense, effectively neutralizing Bodrumspor's attacking threats during the highly anticipated match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

