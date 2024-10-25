Ghana defender Alexander Djiku stars in Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Alexander Djiku had an exceptional game for Fenerbahce on Thursday night, helping the Turkish club earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their Europa League Round 3 match.



The match, played in front of a lively crowd, highlighted Djiku's role as a defensive stalwart for Fenerbahce, where he received the highest performance rating among all players.



Read full articleone of the two centre-backs, Djiku played the full 90 minutes, demonstrating a strong and authoritative presence in defense. His efforts were recognized with a top rating of 7.8, surpassing even the notable talents of Manchester United.



Throughout the match, Djiku displayed his defensive skills, making significant contributions that allowed Fenerbahce to compete effectively against their English opponents.



He achieved three vital clearances, blocked a shot, made five interceptions, and executed seven tackles, consistently disrupting Manchester United's offensive plays.



Fenerbahce faced an early challenge when Christian Eriksen scored for Manchester United in the 15th minute.



However, the Turkish side equalized shortly after halftime, thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri, who capitalized on a brilliant setup from Allan Saint-Maximin in the 49th minute.



Djiku's authoritative defensive display was crucial in maintaining Fenerbahce's position in the match, especially as Manchester United sought a late winner.



His timely interventions ensured that Fenerbahce secured a valuable point in the Europa League group stage.