You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967798

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts after inspiring PAOK’s draw against Malmo in UCL qualifiers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Rahman Baba Rahman

Ghanaian international Baba Abdul Rahman has expressed his sentiments following his pivotal role in helping PAOK achieve a crucial away draw against Malmo in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The defender for the Black Stars distinguished himself as a key player by scoring a vital goal that prevented his team from suffering defeat on Tuesday evening.

Rahman

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment