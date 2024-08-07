Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts after inspiring PAOK’s draw against Malmo in UCL qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Baba Abdul Rahman has expressed his sentiments following his pivotal role in helping PAOK achieve a crucial away draw against Malmo in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.



The defender for the Black Stars distinguished himself as a key player by scoring a vital goal that prevented his team from suffering defeat on Tuesday evening.



Read full articleplayed the full match as PAOK ended the first leg of the tie with a 2-2 draw against Malmo FF at the Eleda Stadion in Sweden.



Next week, the Greek champions will welcome the Swedish side to Toumba, competing for advancement to the next stage of the qualifiers for Europe's premier tournament.



"See you in Toumba," the seasoned left-back remarked on X following the match.



Malmö FF initially took the lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Pontus Jansson, but PAOK equalized just before halftime through Taison, who was assisted by Brandon Thomas in the 43rd minute.



The home side regained their advantage shortly after the break, with Sebastian Nanasi scoring their second goal in the 67th minute.



However, the Ghanaian international made a significant impact by netting a crucial equalizer in the 75th minute, ensuring a draw for PAOK in this exciting encounter.



Rahman has proven to be an essential player for the Black and White, contributing significantly to their league victory last season as the defender with the highest goal contributions in the Greek top division.