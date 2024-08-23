You are here: HomeSports2024 08 23Article 1973084

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts to PAOK's emphatic win over Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Rahman Baba Rahman

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman played a pivotal role in PAOK's commanding victory over Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League final qualification match. The Greek team achieved a resounding 4-0 triumph in the first leg, held at the Toumbas Arena on Thursday evening, rendering the upcoming return match largely inconsequential.

The former Chelsea left-back excelled for PAOK, contributing to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment