Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer, Ebenezer Annan, expressed his joy upon signing with Red Star Belgrade.



The Black Stars player completed his transfer to the Serbian club on June 18.



In an interview with the club's media team, Annan mentioned his excitement about joining Red Star.



He also shared his eagerness to showcase his skills in the Superliga and improve as a player.