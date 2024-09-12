Ghana defender Fatawu Hamidu models in Ghazl El Mahalla's new jersey ahead of 2024/25 season

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, the left-back for the Black Stars, is preparing for the upcoming season in the Egyptian Premier League after showcasing Ghazl El Mahalla's jerseys for the 2024/25 season.



The former Medeama SC player joined his teammates as they revealed their home, away, and third kits.



Hamidu, a notable addition during the transfer window, had a successful pre-season with El Mahalla and is ready for his inaugural season in North Africa.



He transitioned to Ghazl El Mahalla from Medeama SC following an impressive performance in the CAF Champions League last season.