Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku reacts after Istanbul Basaksehir reach UECL playoff

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku expressed his excitement after playing a full match in Istanbul Basaksehir's 2-0 win over FC Iberia 1999 in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Basaksehir advanced to the playoffs with a 3-0 aggregate. Opoku’s strong performance is promising for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

He will next focus on the Turkish Super Lig, where Basaksehir faces Alanyaspor on Sunday.

