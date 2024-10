Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars defender Jonas Adjetey is set to miss several weeks due to an injury, as confirmed by FC Basel.



He sustained the injury during a Swiss league match against FC Saint Gallen, leading to his substitution after 49 minutes.



Adjetey has a minor stress fracture in his left foot and is anticipated to make his comeback in November.