Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu delighted to help AS Monaco qualify for next season's UCL

Mohammed Salisu, the Black Stars defender, expressed his contentment with his performances at AS Monaco in his debut season in the French league.

Despite being sidelined by injury in the first round, Salisu made a strong comeback and played a crucial role in the team's impressive display in the second half of the campaign.

He is pleased with his performance and the team's achievement of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.


Looking ahead, Salisu is focused on the upcoming season.

