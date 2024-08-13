You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969661

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu plays full throttle to help Monaco to thump Barcelona 3-0

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Salisu Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu, the Ghanaian international, played the entire 90 minutes for AS Monaco on Monday evening as the team secured a commanding 3-0 victory over FC Barcelona in an international friendly match.

The esteemed defender was included in the starting lineup for this final pre-season friendly ahead of the commencement of the 2024/25 French Ligue 1 season next weekend.

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment