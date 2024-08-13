Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu plays full throttle to help Monaco to thump Barcelona 3-0

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Salisu, the Ghanaian international, played the entire 90 minutes for AS Monaco on Monday evening as the team secured a commanding 3-0 victory over FC Barcelona in an international friendly match.



The esteemed defender was included in the starting lineup for this final pre-season friendly ahead of the commencement of the 2024/25 French Ligue 1 season next weekend.



During the match against FC Barcelona, neither team found the back of the net in the first half; however, the French side displayed their prowess after the break.



Goals from Lamina Camara, Breel Embolo, and Christian Mawissa ensured AS Monaco's resounding win by the end of the match.



At 25 years of age, Mohammed Salisu contributed significantly by playing the full duration of the friendly, delivering a commendable performance that aided his team in maintaining a clean sheet.



His impressive displays throughout the pre-season position him favorably to start in the upcoming match against Saint-Etienne on Saturday, marking the beginning of the new French Ligue 1 campaign.