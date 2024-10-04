You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989341

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu reacts to scoring first Champions League goal

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu expressed his enthusiasm following his first goal in the UEFA Champions League, which played a crucial role in helping AS Monaco achieve a 2-2 draw against Dinamo Zagreb on the road.

The Black Stars defender made his mark by scoring as the French club rallied from behind to secure an important point in the group stage encounter held in Croatia.

Salisu's outstanding performance did not go unrecognized, as he earned a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

