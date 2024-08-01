You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965713

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu scores in AS Monaco’s preseason friendly win over Feyenoord

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu showcased an outstanding performance, contributing significantly to AS Monaco's victory over Feyenoord in a preseason friendly match.

The Black Stars defender played the full match as Monaco secured a 3-1 triumph at Stadion Feijenoord.

Salisu was instrumental in the scoring, netting one of the goals for his team during the contest.



