Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius completes move to Swiss side St. Gallen

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: Football Ghana

St. Gallen, a Swiss Super League team, has signed Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius on a three-year contract.



Ambrosius, a free agent after his contract with Hamburger SV ended, began his career with Hamburger in 2012 and has progressed through the ranks to the senior team.



Last season, he played 18 games for Hamburger SV in Bundesliga 2 after returning from a loan at Karlsruher SC.



Ambrosius has also played for the Ghana national team in two friendly matches. He will wear jersey number 5 at St. Gallen and joins Ghanaian teammates Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu in the squad.