Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey credits Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi for his growth at Brighton and Hove Albion.



Despite De Zerbi's departure from the club, Lamptey acknowledges the positive influence the former Sassuolo coach had on his career.



Lamptey appreciates the different perspectives and tactical insights De Zerbi provided, emphasizing the importance of learning from various coaches



and experiences as a player.