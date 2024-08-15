Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey to miss Brighton's Premier League opener against Everton

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion's manager, Fabian Hurzeler, has announced that Tariq Lamptey will not participate in their inaugural Premier League match against Everton. The Seagulls are set to face Sean Dyche's team at Goodison Park this Saturday.



In a statement to the club's website before the match, the German manager indicated that while Lamptey, along with Pervis Estupinan and



Evan Ferguson, has returned to training, they will not be available for selection.



"It is encouraging news, but I am uncertain if they are prepared for the opening match," remarked the former FC St. Pauli coach. Lamptey is anticipated to play a significant role for Hurzeler this season, having been limited by injuries during the previous campaign under Roberto De Zerbi, where he made 19 appearances in the Premier League.



Additionally, it is expected that Tariq Lamptey will be fit to represent Ghana in their first two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.