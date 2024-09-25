You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985597

Source: Kickgh

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku help Leicester City beat Walsall to progress in Carabao Cup

Fatawu's poor pass gifted the Saddlers their other clear-cut opening after the break

Ghanaian players Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku participated as Leicester City advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, overcoming Walsall in a penalty shootout.

Despite being the underdogs, Walsall had more significant chances throughout the match, but Charlie Lakin and experienced striker Albert Adomah were unable to score.

Leicester's goalkeeper Danny Ward emerged as the standout performer in the shootout, saving all three penalties from Walsall, allowing Steve Cooper's team to escape a potential upset and move forward in the tournament.

