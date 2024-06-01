Ghana fails to grab Olympic slot in boxing

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana’s hope of making a representation at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has been dashed after all the six male boxers at the World Boxing qualifiers in Thailand failed to secure a qualification slot.



Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, the last boxer who carried the hope of the country lost at the round of 16 stage to a Chinese opponent Chuang Liu.



He lost by a 2-3 split decision split decision in the Flyweight division on Friday evening.



Ghana’s only contender is female, USA based Ornella Sathoud, who would battle for a place in women’s middleweight quarter finals on Saturday.



Ghana has made two unsuccessful attempts at qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games in Senegal, and Italy, before the Thailand attempt.