Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh scores on Maribor debut against Mura

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor, netting a goal in injury time that earned his team a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Mura at the Mestni stadion Fazanerija.



Having recently joined Maribor on a season-long loan from French club FC Metz, Tetteh aims to regain his form after a



The striker had initially signed with Metz last season for €1.8 million from Hull City but faced challenges in establishing himself, appearing in only 13 matches, including 12 in Ligue 1, without finding the back of the net.



With Metz's relegation to Ligue 2, Tetteh's transfer to Maribor presents a new beginning and a promising chance to reclaim his goal-scoring prowess.