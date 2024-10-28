You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999286

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh scores on Maribor debut against Mura

Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor, netting a goal in injury time that earned his team a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Mura at the Mestni stadion Fazanerija.

Having recently joined Maribor on a season-long loan from French club FC Metz, Tetteh aims to regain his form after a

