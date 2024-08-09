Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh watches from the bench as FC Zurich suffer heavy defeat

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh remained on the bench during Thursday night's match, as his FC Zurich team faced a significant defeat against Vitoria Guimaraes at their home ground.



Although the former Hearts of Oak striker was included in the matchday squad, he did not have the opportunity to participate in the full 90 minutes.



Despite a



determined effort from his team, they ultimately fell to a 3-0 loss against the Portuguese side. FC Zurich welcomed Vitoria Guimaraes for the first leg of their playoff round in the UEFA Conference League.



The match began competitively, with both teams unable to score before the halftime break.



However, following the interval, Vitoria Guimaraes took the lead in the 54th minute through a goal by Ricardo Mangas.



Late in the game, additional goals from Mariano Gomez (own goal) and Nelson Oliveira sealed a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Vitoria Guimaraes. The second leg of this matchup is scheduled to take place next week in Portugal.