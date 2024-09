Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah excelled for Olympique Lyon during their Europa League match on Thursday, helping secure a 2-0 win against Olympiacos Piraeus.



His speed and creativity made him a persistent danger on the wings, consistently challenging the Greek defense.



Nuamah played 81 minutes and received a commendable match rating of 7.2 for his impactful performance.