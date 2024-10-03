Ghana forward Ibrahim Osman impresses as Feyenoord edge Girona in thrilling Champions League clash

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman showcased an impressive performance in Feyenoord's 3-2 win over Girona during the Champions League Round 2 match at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.



The Black Stars representative started the game and was on the field for 61 minutes before being replaced.



Osman recorded 22 touches, with four occurring in the opponent's penalty area. He demonstrated his dribbling ability by successfully completing three out of four attempts and proved to be a formidable presence in duels, winning eight in total, including seven on the ground.



While his effectiveness with long passes and crosses was limited, Osman shone defensively, achieving a perfect success rate in his tackles.