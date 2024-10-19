Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scores match-winner in Leicester City’s incredible comeback win at Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew made a significant impact off the bench, leading Leicester City to a win against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.



His remarkable display marked his return to club football after the Black Stars' unsatisfactory outcomes in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The ex-Crystal Palace forward scored a crucial goal in injury time, helping the Foxes mount an impressive comeback from a two-goal deficit to secure victory at St. Mary's Stadium.