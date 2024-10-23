You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997471

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi on target for Beitar Jerusalem in comeback win against Maccabi Haifa

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi showcased an impressive performance for Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday, contributing a goal and an assist in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Maccabi Haifa during Round 4 of the Israeli Ligat Ha’Al.

Maccabi Haifa initially took control of the match, with Dean David scoring in the 21st minute.

Nevertheless, Twumasi equalized for Beitar Jerusalem just 13 minutes later, netting a goal in the 34th minute to make it 1-1.

