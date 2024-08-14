You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1969940

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott saves a penalty, helps Crawley to beat Swindon Town 4-2

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joseph Wollacott Joseph Wollacott

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott delivered an outstanding performance for Crawley Town in their 4-2 victory over Swindon Town in the first round of the EFL Cup. Wollacott, who started the match, played a crucial role by saving a penalty in the 66th minute when the score was 2-1.

Although Swindon equalized shortly after from the resulting corner, Crawley Town regained control with goals from Jack Roles and Rafiq Khaleel, securing their advance to the second round.
Wollacott's heroics were key to Crawley Town's triumph.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment