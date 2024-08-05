You are here: HomeSports2024 08 05Article 1967012

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi hails St Gallen’s amazing performance in win over Lausanne

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lawrence Ati-Zigi Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghanaian international Lawrence Ati-Zigi has praised the remarkable performance of St Gallen in their victory over Lausanne in the Swiss top division.

The Black Stars goalkeeper played the full match as his team secured a 4-3 away victory against their rivals on Sunday.

Although he was unable to maintain a clean sheet, Ati-Zigi made several vital saves

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment