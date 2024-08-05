Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi hails St Gallen’s amazing performance in win over Lausanne

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Lawrence Ati-Zigi has praised the remarkable performance of St Gallen in their victory over Lausanne in the Swiss top division.



The Black Stars goalkeeper played the full match as his team secured a 4-3 away victory against their rivals on Sunday.



Although he was unable to maintain a clean sheet, Ati-Zigi made several vital saves



Read full articleduring the match, helping his team to earn all three points at the Stade de la Tuilière.



"All glory be to you Lord. What an amazing week, winning ways. Great Team Effort," he expressed on Instagram.



St Gallen quickly took the lead in this exciting encounter, with Isaac Schmidt scoring the first goal just one minute into the match.



The visitors increased their advantage in the 20th minute when Willem Geubbels converted a penalty.



The home side narrowed the gap in the 37th minute with an own goal by Chima Okoro, concluding the first half with St Gallen ahead 2-1.



Just five minutes into the second half, Chadrac Akolo scored to further extend the visitors' lead, and Moustapha Cissé sealed the victory with a goal in the 70th minute.



Lausanne managed to score twice through Noe Dussenne and Fousseni Diabaté in the closing minutes, but the match ended with St Gallen triumphing 4-3.