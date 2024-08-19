Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi preaches against racism in world football

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Lawrence Ati-Zigi is advocating against racism in global football, highlighting the ineffectiveness of current efforts to eradicate this issue.



Despite numerous initiatives led by FIFA and other football authorities aimed at combating racism, the problem has only intensified.



Players worldwide, particularly in Europe, have faced racial abuse, with notable cases involving Romelu Lukaku, Vinicius Jnr,



Read full articleand several Ghanaian athletes.



In response, the Black Stars goalkeeper, who currently plays for St Gallen, has committed himself to this important cause. He expressed his stance on Instagram, stating, “SAY NO TO RACISM. #Message is clear,” as reported by Footballghana.com.



Since joining St Gallen in 2020, Ati-Zigi has been a key player for the team and has recently extended his contract until 2027.



At 27 years old, he is the primary goalkeeper for the Black Stars, having regained his position after losing it to Richard Ofori during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



To date, he has made 23 appearances for the national team since his debut in June 2018.