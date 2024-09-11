Ghana hunt for new home venue after ban

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association is actively seeking a new venue for the Black Stars' match against Sudan in the third round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as CAF has prohibited the use of Baba Yara Stadium.



On September 11, 2024, the continental governing body revoked its approval of the stadium due to technical issues, particularly an inadequate playing surface.



Consequently, the Black Stars will need to find a location outside Kumasi, with Ivory Coast's Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium being a potential option.