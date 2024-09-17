Ghana is better placed to be energy hub in West Africa – Dr Steve Manteaw

Energy of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Dr. Steve Manteaw, Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), has emphasized that Ghana is well-positioned to become West Africa's renewable energy hub due to its abundant critical minerals like lithium, graphite, and bauxite.



Speaking at a GHEITI workshop, Dr. Manteaw highlighted the need for Ghana to attract investment in the renewable energy sector rather than focusing solely on oil and gas.



He noted the country's declining oil production and the global shift toward renewable energy.



Ghana’s energy transition framework aims for a full transition by 2070, with efforts to advance this timeline to 2060.