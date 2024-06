Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has provided insight into the differences between the Italian and Turkish leagues.



Appiah, who had a successful spell with Fenerbahce from 2005 to 2008, believes that Serie A is superior to the Super Lig due to its overall quality.



However, he also acknowledges that the Turkish league stands out for its passionate football fans, making it one of the best in Europe.