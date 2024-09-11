You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1980032

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana likely to find home away from home in Cote d'Ivoire after Baba Yara Stadium ban

Baba Yara Stadium Baba Yara Stadium

After CAF's ruling to prohibit the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international games, Ghana's Black Stars might need to seek an alternative venue for their future international fixtures.

This decision stems from multiple technical violations noted during the recent Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Ghana and Angola on September 5, 2024.

Nearby Cote d'Ivoire, which boasts several CAF-approved stadiums, is becoming a prominent option for the Ghanaian national team to play their matches.

