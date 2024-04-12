Ghana loses in Futsal Africa Cup opener against Zambia

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's campaign in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations began with disappointment as they suffered a 2-5 defeat against Zambia on April 11.



Despite taking an early lead with Emmanuel Pako Nakotey's superb finish just five minutes into the game, Ghana couldn't hold on against a resilient Zambian side.



Zambia's Patrick Banda equalized before halftime, and their goalkeeper, Jackson Chitungu, made crucial saves to deny Ghana further goals in the first half.



In the second half, Zambia's attacking efforts intensified, with Francis Chinyama leading the charge. Chinyama's powerful strike early in the half put Zambia in the lead, followed by Wiseman Phiri's third goal for Zambia, extending their advantage.



Although Philip Nii Boye pulled one back for Ghana late in the game, Zambia sealed the victory with goals from Mbalika Mwaliteta and Jackson Simwami, securing the top spot in Group A.



Ghana will look to bounce back in their next match against Morocco.