Ghana make losing start in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana's 2025 AFCON qualifiers began poorly with a 1-0 loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars, who had been unbeaten at this venue since 2000, were undone by a late goal from Angola's Milson in the 93rd minute, following a defensive lapse by Abdul Mumin.

Despite dominating possession, Ghana struggled with the pitch's poor condition, which affected their performance.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku all failed to score.

Ghana's next chance to recover comes against Niger on Monday.

