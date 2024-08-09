You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968473

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah handed jersey no. 18 at Norwich City

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has been assigned the jersey number 18 at Norwich City.

The 21-year-old has finalized his transfer from RB Salzburg to the English Championship club.

Amankwah has committed to a four-year contract with the team and is anticipated to play a significant role as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.



