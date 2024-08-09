Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah handed jersey no. 18 at Norwich City

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has been assigned the jersey number 18 at Norwich City.



The 21-year-old has finalized his transfer from RB Salzburg to the English Championship club.



Amankwah has committed to a four-year contract with the team and is anticipated to play a significant role as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.







He departs Red Bull Salzburg after spending three years in Austria, during which he played for Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.



"I am truly delighted and eager to join the club," he expressed on the official club website following his transfer.



"The head coach has previously collaborated with numerous young talents, and it is a pleasure to work with him here."



He aims to make an immediate impact when the 2024/25 Championship season commences.



Amankwah has already made his debut for the Black Stars and aspires to secure a permanent position within the squad.



He received his first call-up to the Black Stars in March 2024 for international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.