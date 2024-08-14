You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1970012

Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana arrives in Poland with Atalanta teammates for Super Cup against Real Madrid

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Sulemana has reached Warsaw, Poland, alongside his Atalanta teammates in preparation for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

As the Europa League champions, the Italian team is set to compete against Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League winners, on Wednesday for the prestigious Super Cup title.

In anticipation of this significant match, Ibrahim

