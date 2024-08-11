You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969100

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Arsenal ends preseason with Emirate Cup success

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has secured the Emirate Cup title after contributing to Arsenal's victory over Lyon in the final on Sunday.

The Black Stars midfielder was in the starting lineup and played for 77 minutes as the Gunners achieved a convincing 2-0 triumph against the prominent French Ligue 1 team, thereby claiming the championship in an exciting encounter.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment