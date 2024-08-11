Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Arsenal ends preseason with Emirate Cup success

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has secured the Emirate Cup title after contributing to Arsenal's victory over Lyon in the final on Sunday.



The Black Stars midfielder was in the starting lineup and played for 77 minutes as the Gunners achieved a convincing 2-0 triumph against the prominent French Ligue 1 team, thereby claiming the championship in an exciting encounter.





With this Emirate Cup victory, Arsenal concludes their preseason preparations and sets their sights on a successful 2024/25 campaign.



Partey showcased an exceptional performance, playing a crucial role in his team's success against their rivals.



William Saliba, a France international, opened the scoring for the English side just nine minutes into the match, followed by Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães, who doubled the lead for the hosts.



With no further goals in the second half, Arsenal comfortably secured the win to lift the trophy at the Emirate Stadium.



Partey, who has been the subject of transfer speculation, will be aiming for a fruitful season with the Gunners, especially after being limited to a few appearances last season due to ongoing injury issues.



In contrast, his fellow countryman Ernest Nuamah made a substitute appearance during the match, coming on in the 64th minute, but was unable to alter the outcome for his team.