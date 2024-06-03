Ghana names team for CAA Region II Athletics Championship in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana Athletics (GA) has unveiled its squad for the upcoming CAA Region II Athletics Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 4-5.



The team, consisting of top athletes from various sectors, is ready to showcase their skills at the event, which is a stepping stone for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Athletes like Hor Harlutie, Mary Boakye, and Sarfo Ansah are among the talented individuals who are geared up to bring their honour to Ghana with their exceptional performances.