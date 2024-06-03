You are here: HomeSports2024 06 03Article 1945835

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana names team for CAA Region II Athletics Championship in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Squad for the upcoming CAA Region II Athletics Championship Squad for the upcoming CAA Region II Athletics Championship

Ghana Athletics (GA) has unveiled its squad for the upcoming CAA Region II Athletics Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 4-5.

The team, consisting of top athletes from various sectors, is ready to showcase their skills at the event, which is a stepping stone for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Athletes like Hor Harlutie, Mary Boakye, and Sarfo Ansah are among the talented individuals who are geared up to bring their honour to Ghana with their exceptional performances.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment