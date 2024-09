Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana's men's senior national team, has emphasized the necessity for his squad to enhance their performance in order to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Known as the Black Stars, Ghana's national team has yet to secure a victory in their first two qualifying matches.



Recently, they suffered



Read full articlea 1-0 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and followed that with a 1-1 draw against Niger on Monday evening.